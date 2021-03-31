March 31, 2021
Poshan
Fire Breaks Out At Garments Factory In Delhi’s Gandhinagar

The fire reportedly broke out around 8.15 am after which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2021
Representational image.
PTI
2021-03-31T11:12:40+05:30

A fire broke out at a garment manufacturing unit in east Delhi's Raghubarpura area on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

The fire reportedly broke out around 8.15 am after which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service official said.

Firemen are trying to douse the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

(With PTI inputs.)

