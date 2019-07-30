J&K: Father Kills Daughter, Dumps Her In Forest

A man was arrested for the murder of his daughter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said Tuesday.

Javid Ahmad Khan, son of Rehmatullah Khan of Laridora area, was arrested for killing his daughter and dumping the body inside Kawharbala forest area, a police spokesperson said.

A case under the relevant legal sections has been registered in Chandoosa police station.

"During the course of the investigation, officers learnt that Javid Khan had taken his daughter inside the forest area and murdered her after an argument pertaining to the fixing of her marriage led to a disagreement," the spokesperson said.

"The girl's body has been handed over to her family members after completion of the medico-legal formalities. Experts from the forensic science lab also visited the crime scene to gather vital pieces of physical and material evidence in the instant matter," he added.

