Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Farmers’ Unions Meet Tomorrow; To Decide On Future Stir Course

Samyukt Kisan Morcha(SKM’s) core member said: ‘Our call of tractor march to Parliament still stands. A final decision on the future course of the agitation and MSP issue will be taken in a meeting of the SKM at Singhu Border on Sunday’.

Farmers’ Unions Meet Tomorrow; To Decide On Future Stir Course
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) meeting tomorrow. (File photo) | PTI

Trending

Farmers’ Unions Meet Tomorrow; To Decide On Future Stir Course
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T19:04:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 7:04 pm

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM),an umbrella body of the agitating farmers unions will meet on Sunday to discuss on the next course of action, its core committee member Darshan Pal said.

He said the meeting would decide on the MSP issue and the proposed daily tractor march to Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session

The meeting comes after the Centre’s decision to repeal the three agri laws which is now facing pressure from agitating farmer unions and opposition parties to bring in a legislation guaranteeing Minimum Support Price, with ruling BJP MP Varun Gandhi also joining the chorus on Saturday.

Gandhi said the stir won't end till these issues are not resolved.

Farmer leaders said the protesters will stay put at border areas of Delhi until the Centre formally repeals these laws in Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise announcement on Friday and indicated their stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

"Our call of tractor march to Parliament still stands. A final decision on the future course of the agitation and MSP issue will be taken in a meeting of the SKM at Singhu Border on Sunday,"Darshan Pal said.

While the opposition needled and mocked the government after it agreed to rollback the farm laws, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who had deviated from the party line to speak out in favour of the protesters, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to accept the farmers' demand for a statutory MSP guarantee.

The MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh said if the decision to repeal farm had been taken earlier, "innocent lives would not have been lost".

"This movement will not end without the resolution of this (MSP) demand and there will be widespread anger amongst them, which will continue to emerge in one form or the other. Therefore, it is very important for the farmers to get the statutory guarantee of MSP for their crops," he wrote and also demanded that Rs 1 crore compensation be given to farmers “martyred” in the movement against the laws.

Like Varun Gandhi, BSP chief Mayawati also demanded a law to guarantee MSP and withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

"There should be a new law to ensure the minimum support price for the produce of farmers, and barring cases of serious nature, all cases registered against farmers, who are the country’s pride, should be withdrawn. This should be ensured by the Centre, and it would then be appropriate," she tweeted.

The Congress and Left parties have also demanded that a law should be enacted on the MSP guarantee while repealing the three laws from last year.

Action was also sought against Union Minister Ajay Mishra for the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri by Varun Gandhi as well as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who also urged Modi not to share the stage with the minister during the conference of DGPs in Lucknow.

Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 in which four agitating farmers were run over by a vehicle while four others, including a journalist and two BJP workers, were also killed.

The opposition continued to take target the government over the withdrawal of the farm laws.

" 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana' teach us that arrogance ultimately gets crushed, but the fake Hindutvawadis seemed to have forgotten this and launched an attack on truth and justice like Ravana," the Shive Sena said.

"At least in future, the Centre should shun arrogance before bringing such laws, and take the opposition parties into confidence for the welfare of the country," an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' said, adding that BJP's "defeat" in bypolls forced the Centre to take the decision.

Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed Prime Minister Modi made the announcement to repeal the farm laws without holding a Cabinet meeting and alleged that it is only under the BJP that laws are made and unmade without prior Cabinet approval.

Union minister General V K Singh, however, lamented the insistence of a section of farmers on a rollback of the reform legislation.

"I asked a farmer leader to tell me what is black (in the farm laws). You people say this is a black law. I asked them what is black barring the ink (used). They said we endorse your view but these (laws) are still black," the former Army chief told reporters in Basti, Uttar Pradesh.

"What is the cure (for this)? There is no cure,” he said expressing his exasperation.

“In farmers' organisations, there is a fight for supremacy among themselves. These people cannot think about the benefits to small farmers," he said.

The farmer leaders said the unions were discussing the developments and will participate in the SKM meeting on Sunday.

"We have decided not to leave the site till these laws are formally repealed in Parliament. Mobilisation of farmers on Delhi borders on November 26 to mark the first anniversary of the agitation will continue," farmer leader at Tikri Border and SKM member Sudesh Goyat said.

Hundreds of protesting farmers have been camping at important stretches of Delhi's borders in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020, forcing people to take detours during interstate travel.

It now appears that commuters will have to wait for some time for any reprieve on this front.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre will repeal the three farm laws after the nearly year-long agitation by a section of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the three laws in January. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Farmers protest Minimum Support Price (MSP) Farm Laws Withdrawal Parliament Tractor rally Congress Mahabharata Ramayan Punjab Haryana Uttar Pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’; Officials Say Conditions Likely To Improve From Tomorrow

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’; Officials Say Conditions Likely To Improve From Tomorrow

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: All Ministers Resign After Meeting At CM Ashok Gehlot's Residence

Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Not To Share Stage With Union Minister Ajay Mishra On DGPs' Conference

Navjot Singh Sidhu Bats For India Pak Bonhomie During His Kartarpur Visit

Varun Gandhi Urges PM To Accept Farmers' MSP Demand, Seeks Action Against Union Minister Ajay Mishra

‘In 2022 Assembly Elections Congress Will Have A Leader From Next Generation In Himachal Pradesh’

A Poet’s View On The Victory Of The Farmers

Congress Eyes 'Kayasthas' In UP, Attempts New Caste Equation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from India

Farm Laws Repeal: Behind PM Modi’s Decision Lies RSS Agenda Of Uniting Indian Born Faiths

Farm Laws Repeal: Behind PM Modi’s Decision Lies RSS Agenda Of Uniting Indian Born Faiths

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Struggle For A Gender-Inclusive Dress Code In Kerala

Shimla: Forest Department Claims To Have Captured Leopard Which Attacked Kids; Residents Not Sure

Shimla: Forest Department Claims To Have Captured Leopard Which Attacked Kids; Residents Not Sure

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Rashmi Verma / A riotiously impure act, adoption upends all markers of genetic or cultural pride for Indians.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement