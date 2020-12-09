December 09, 2020
Corona
Farmer Leaders Reject Government’s Proposal Over Farm Law

Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union at Singhu said, 'We reject the government's proposals.'

Outlook Web Bureau 09 December 2020
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal on contentious Agri laws, say may consider if the government sends another proposal.

Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union at Singhu said, "We reject the government's proposals."

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka added, "We will gherao dist headquarters in states on Dec 14, Jaipur-Delhi highway will be blocked till Dec 12."

The farmer leaders at the press conference also said that they will block all roads in Delhi one by one if the three farm laws are not scrapped.

Meanwhile, five opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking repeal of farm laws. 

Farmer leader Prahalad Singh Bharukheda mentioned that there's nothing new in government proposal. "We will continue our protest against three agri-marketing laws," he added.  

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said, "No decisions yet on next round of talks with central govt on three contentious agriculture-related laws."  

 

