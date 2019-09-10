﻿
'Falling Into Deep Abyss Of Recession': Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt Over Economy

Priyanka Gandhi's remarks come amid opposition's criticism of the government after GDP growth in the last quarter slipped to 5 per cent.

PTI 10 September 2019
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi
File Photo
Hitting out at the Modi government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the economy is falling into a "deep abyss" of recession and asked when will the dispensation "open its eyes".

Her remarks come amid opposition's criticism of the government after GDP growth in the last quarter slipped to 5 per cent.

"The economy is falling into a deep abyss of recession. The sword is hanging on the livelihood of lakhs of Indians," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The decline in the auto sector and the truck sector is a sign of negative growth in production-transportation and the declining confidence of the market, she said.

When will the government open its eyes, the Congress general secretary asked.

