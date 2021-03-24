Explained: Delhites Can Now Walk-In For Covid-19 Vaccination; Here’s how

The Delhi government on Monday issued a notification about the timings for Covid-19 vaccination at all government-run hospitals and other vaccination centres. The extended timings, 9 am to 9 pm, will cater to those registering online as well as walk-ins. As per the officials, this has been done to increase the number of walk-in vaccinations across the national capital.

Understanding how the Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centres function:

How can you get yourself vaccinated via the walk-in facility?

If you have not already registered yourself for vaccination online, then you can simply walk into the centre with identity proof. The beneficiary will have to register themselves on the Cowin portal/ Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated.

Documents required

The person will be required to carry one identity proof document. These include Aadhaar, driving license, Voter ID card, PAN card, health insurance, official identity card issued by MPs/MLAs office, passbook issued by a bank or the post office, passport, pension documents, service identity card issued to employees by Central/State government/ public limited companies, the smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour, MNREGA guarantee card, MNREGA job card, etc. The recipient can carry any one of the above-mentioned documents.

How long does it take to get inoculated?

The doctors will ask the beneficiary to wait for 30 minutes after getting inoculated to check if there is any adverse effect of the vaccine. It would take an hour to complete the process.

Documents for those with comorbidities and registering online

You don’t have to upload any documents at the time of registration. Beneficiaries in the age bracket of 45 to 59 years, can register themselves after recording confirmation of any specified comorbid conditions. You need to carry a medical certificate from any registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination, which will be verified and uploaded at the vaccination centre.

Is vaccination free at all vaccination centres?

No. Vaccination is free only at government hospitals and charged up to Rs. 250 per dose in private hospitals.

