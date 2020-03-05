Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, Booked For Murder Of IB Staffer Ankit Sharma, Arrested

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, who was absconding in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday after the court rejected his plea to surrender.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja rejected Hussain's plea saying that the relief sought by him was outside its jurisdiction.

As the court dismissed Hussain's plea, a Delhi Police team, which had already arrived, arrested him and took him into custody.

Hussain had on Tuesday moved court seeking anticipatory bail but the court had deferred the hearing for Thursday.

Hussain has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the murder case of IB staffer in northeast Delhi amid violence over the new citizenship law last week.

Following murder allegations Hussain, AAP had suspended him for his alleged involvement in the violence and arson which has left at least 47 people dead and around 200 injured.