China Claims Sovereignty Over Galwan Valley, Accuses Indian Army Of Violating Border Protocols

A day after violent clashes in Ladakh's Galwan valley that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, China on Wednesday said that India should "strictly discipline its frontline troops, stop infringing and provocative activity at once."

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian in a statement said that China should not be blamed for the violent incident as it "happened on the Chinese side of LAC".

"We are having communication through diplomatic and military channels. The right and wrong of this is very clear... The incident happened on the Chinese side of LAC and China is not to blame for it," Zhao Lijian said.

"We ask India to strictly discipline its frontline troops, stop infringing and provocative activity at once, work with China and come back to the right track of resolving the differences through dialogue and talk," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

The Chinese government spokesperson added that the sovereignty of the Galwan valley area has "always belonged to China".

He said the Indian border troops "flip-flopped and seriously violated" the border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of commander level talks.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

ALSO READ: TN Soldier Killed In Face-off With China Will Never Get To Step In His Newly Built House

The 20 dead soldiers included an Indian Army colonel, officials said.

It is believed to be first such incident along the border with China that Indian armed forces personnel have been killed after a gap of nearly 45 years. Four Indian soldiers had lost their lives in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975.

The violent face-off between Indian and Chinese military forces took place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh region amid heightened tensions over the border dispute between the two countries.

Senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension.

Also Read: A Catch-22 Situation For China: Dragon Didn't Expect A Stare Back And Now It's Clueless

In an earlier statement, an Indian Army spokesperson said: "During de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."

Later, the Army issued a revised statement and said "casualties were suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the borderline twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides"

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.

The incident comes days after Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.

The road in the Finger area in Pangong Tso is considered crucial for India to carry out patrol. India has already decided not to stall any border infrastructure projects in eastern Ladakh in view of the Chinese protests

Also Read: It's No Ordinary India-China Standoff This Time. Tensions At LAC Won't Dissipate That Easily

China and India are “properly handling” and taking actions to ease the situation at the border based on the "consensus" reached recently during their diplomatic and military level talks, a senior Chinese official had said last week.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks came a day after the Indian and Chinese military commanders held "productive" talks to end the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, amid reports of a limited disengagement of troops by both sides from a number of friction points in the high-altitude region.

The situation in the area deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

Also Read: Ladakh Flare-up Symptomatic Of Chinese Ambitions On India

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: 3348 km Of Boundary To Share, Why India And China Can Never Be At Peace

Also Read: India Must Make No Compromise With China On LAC

Also Read | All You Need To Know About India-China Stand-off In Ladakh

Also Read | How Posturing, Transgressions Along LAC Impact India-China Relations