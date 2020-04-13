Doctor, Nurse, Staffer At Delhi Hospital Test Positive For Coronavirus; 39 Put Under Quarantine

A doctor, a nurse and a non-medical staff at a leading private hospital in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital authorities said on Monday.

In a statement, Max Hospital at Saket in south Delhi claimed that there is "no chance" that these people have contracted the disease from the hospital.

"So far, three hospital staffers have tested positive -- a doctor, a nurse and one non-medical staff. All of them are recovering," the hospital said in a statement.

Recently, two patients admitted for cardiac treatment at Max Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Thirty-nine healthcare workers, who were contact traced, have been quarantined within a separate and isolated wing at Max Hospital, Saket," it said.

All 39 individuals are asymptomatic and will be tested on the fifth day of exposure, which is April 14.

"There are 154 employees deployed in shifts in the COVID ward of Max Hospital, Saket. None of these employees has had any exposure to the virus. They are working in shifts and are staying on the hospital premises to reduce any risk of infection to their families and neighbours. None of them has been quarantined," the statement said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Monday stood at 1,154 with 24 deaths.