Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Diwali: Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan To Mark Festive Spirit Amid Spate Of Killings In J&K

While the ceasefire along the LoC is in place, October has seen 50 killings in the interiors of J&K. The slain include 11 members of the Indian Army, 13 civilians including five minority community members and 17 militants.

Diwali: Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan To Mark Festive Spirit Amid Spate Of Killings In J&K
Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchange sweets to mark Diwali in along the Indo-

Diwali: Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan To Mark Festive Spirit Amid Spate Of Killings In J&K
2021-11-04T19:25:13+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 7:25 pm

Saying that ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir is strictly in place, the Indian Army on the occasion of Diwali held a flag meeting with the Pakistani army and exchanged sweets at different border posts.

“On the occasion of Diwali and as a gesture for promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival, India and Pakistan armies held a flag meeting and exchanged sweets,” Srinagar based defence spokesman said.

He said sweets were exchanged at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri and Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar area of Kupwara.

“The events have been held when both the armies have been strictly following the ceasefire agreement on Line of Control,” the spokesman said.

While the ceasefire along the LoC is in place, October has seen 50 killings in the interiors of J&K. The slain include 11 members of the Indian Army, 13 civilians including five minority community members and 17 militants. At the same time, five security force personnel lost their lives due to fratricidal incidents.

October also saw one of the biggest anti-militancy operations in the Poonch area of Pirpanchal region of Jammu in which the army suffered heavy casualties but there has been no trace of the militants so far.

The operation in the Surankote area of Poonch started on October 11 after an encounter between militants and the army in which five Army personnel including a JCO was killed. On October 14, a fierce encounter in Bhatta Durrian took place in which four Army soldiers including JCO were killed. Later on October 30, two Army soldiers including an officer were killed in an explosion along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.

The operation Poonch has been unofficially declared over without any trace of the militants.

