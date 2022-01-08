Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Delhi Witnesses Record Rainfall; Highest In 13 Years

Delhi: The rains improved the air quality of the city to moderate category this morning with the air quality index (AQI) of 114.

Delhi Witnesses Record Rainfall; Highest In 13 Years
Delhi witnesses record rainfall.(File photo-Representational image)

Delhi Witnesses Record Rainfall; Highest In 13 Years
2022-01-08T11:22:09+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 11:22 am

Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in at least 13 years, according to official figures, as overnight rains inundated some low-lying areas in the national capital.

Several parts of the city reported waterlogging with the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recording 41 mm rainfall which, according to data available on the IMD website, is the highest in a day for January for at least 13 years.

The weather station at Palam gauged a record 48 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am Saturday.

The overnight rain, however, improved the air quality of the city to moderate category this morning with the air quality index (AQI) of 114 at 9 am. It was 182 on Friday, the best since October 26 when it stood at 139.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.2 degree Celsius, eight notches above season’s average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 19 degree Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The weathermen have forecast thunderstorm with rain during the day. The relative humidity was 100 per cent.

December recorded the longest streak of six "severe" air quality days since 2015.

Delhi Rains Delhi Air Quality Air Quality Index (AQI)
