Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

A plea challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as the new Delhi Police commissioner was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. A bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh pronounced the order.

The PIL against Asthana had been filed by lawyer Sadre Alam who had sought the quashing of Asthana's appointment. On July 27, an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner. In his plea, Alam also sought to quash the order granting inter-cadre deputation and extension of service to Asthana.

“The impugned orders (of MHA) are in clear and blatant breach of the directions passed by the Supreme Court of India in Prakash Singh case as respondent no.2 (Asthana) did not have a minimum residual tenure of six months; no UPSC panel was formed for appointment of Delhi Police Commissioner, and the criteria of having a minimum tenure of two years has been ignored,” the plea had submitted.

The Centre, in its affidavit, has said that the appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner and the extension of his service tenure was done in public interest, keeping in mind the diverse law and order challenges faced by the national capital, which have national security implications as well as international and cross border implications.

(With inputs from PTI)