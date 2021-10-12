Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

The PIL against Asthana had been filed by lawyer Sadre Alam who had sought the quashing of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana's appointment as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief
Nw Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T10:53:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 10:53 am

A plea challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as the new Delhi Police commissioner was dismissed by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. A bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh pronounced the order.

The PIL against Asthana had been filed by lawyer Sadre Alam who had sought the quashing of Asthana's appointment. On July 27, an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner. In his plea, Alam also sought to quash the order granting inter-cadre deputation and extension of service to Asthana.

“The impugned orders (of MHA) are in clear and blatant breach of the directions passed by the Supreme Court of India in Prakash Singh case as respondent no.2 (Asthana) did not have a minimum residual tenure of six months; no UPSC panel was formed for appointment of Delhi Police Commissioner, and the criteria of having a minimum tenure of two years has been ignored,” the plea had submitted.

Related Stories

Rakesh Asthana Is The New Delhi Police Chief: All You Need To Know

Gujarat IPS Officer Rakesh Asthana Appointed Chief Of BSF

The Centre, in its affidavit, has said that the appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner and the extension of his service tenure was done in public interest, keeping in mind the diverse law and order challenges faced by the national capital, which have national security implications as well as international and cross border implications. 

(With inputs from PTI)

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rakesh Asthana Delhi Police Delhi High Court National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

India Logs 14,313 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In 224 Days

India Logs 14,313 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In 224 Days

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

J&K: Three Militants Including One Involved In Killing Of Migrant Hawker Gunned Down In Shopian

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

PM Modi And UK PM Boris Johnson Discuss Afghanistan, Vaccine Issues

Coal Crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meet With Power, Coal Ministers

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody

Schools Open in Himachal Pradesh For Class 8, Strict SOPs Enforced

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from India

No Politicians Will Be Allowed To Share Stage During Final Prayers Of Farmers Dead In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

No Politicians Will Be Allowed To Share Stage During Final Prayers Of Farmers Dead In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Polls Sops: Punjab CM Announces ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ Scheme And Waiver Of Electricity Arrears

Polls Sops: Punjab CM Announces ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ Scheme And Waiver Of Electricity Arrears

No Progress In India-China Military Talks: Each Side Blames The Other For The Breakdown

No Progress In India-China Military Talks: Each Side Blames The Other For The Breakdown

PM Modi And UK PM Boris Johnson Discuss Travel, Trade, Defense And Climate Change

PM Modi And UK PM Boris Johnson Discuss Travel, Trade, Defense And Climate Change

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hundreds Pour Into UP To Offer Prayers At 'Antim Ardas' of Slain Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / The 'antim ardas' for all the slain farmers will be held on Tuesday at Tikonia and according to farmer leaders, no politicians will be allowed to speak on stage at the event.

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / The PIL had been filed by lawyer Sadre Alam who had sought the quashing of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana's appointment as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

'Virat Kohli's ‘Contributions As A Skipper’ Will Be Celebrated At RCB'

'Virat Kohli's ‘Contributions As A Skipper’ Will Be Celebrated At RCB'

PTI / Since taking over as RCB captain in 2013, Kohli has never won the title. His best performance as RCB skipper came in 2016 when they finished runners-up.

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

PM Modi To Virtually Participate In G-20 Summit On Afghanistan Today

Outlook Web Desk / Announcing Prime Minister Modi's participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the agenda of the summit will include discussions on response to humanitarian needs and security.

Advertisement