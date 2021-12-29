Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi: AQI Improves To ‘Poor’ Category; Shallow Fog Engulfs National Capital

Delhi’s air quality improved to ‘poor’ category on Wednesday as the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 288, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Delhi: AQI Improves To ‘Poor’ Category; Shallow Fog Engulfs National Capital
People warm themselves on bonfire in Delhi.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

Delhi: AQI Improves To ‘Poor’ Category; Shallow Fog Engulfs National Capital
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T11:01:03+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 11:01 am

The national capital witnessed shallow fog on Wednesday morning and recorded minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, with the weather office predicting a cloudy day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city received 4 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours between 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with shallow to moderate fog on Wednesday," IMD officials said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent in Delhi, IMD said.

The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 18 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

The city's air quality improved to "poor" category on Wednesday as the air quality index (AQI) at 8 am was 288, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

On Tuesday, the air quality was in "very poor" category as the 24-hour AQI of Delhi read 305 at 4 pm.

The AQI of its neighbouring cities -- Faridabad (284), Ghaziabad (286), Gurgaon (264) -- were in poor category.

However, the AQI in Greater Noida (307) and Noida (305) was recorded in the very poor category at 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Tags

PTI New Delhi Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) Delhi Air Quality Air Pollution Temperature National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH: Bengal CM Hints At Closing Schools And Colleges In View Of Covid Threat

NEWSFLASH: Bengal CM Hints At Closing Schools And Colleges In View Of Covid Threat

PM Modi's Convoy Gets New Mercedes Maybach, Officials Say It's Not An 'Upgrade'

US Scientists Discover Antibodies That Can Block Omicron Variant

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Covid-19 Restrictions In Delhi: Long Queues In Metro Stations With New Norms In Place

JNU Modifies 'Misogynist' Circular On Sexual Harassment Counselling Session After Flak

Congress Leader P Chidambaram Targets Govt Over FCRA Registration Refusal

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Head For Damp New Year Amid Covid-19 Fears: Here Are The New Rules

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Snowy Christmas: Northwest Winter Storm Douses Parts Of US In Freezing Arctic Winds

Snowy Christmas: Northwest Winter Storm Douses Parts Of US In Freezing Arctic Winds

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 781, Fresh 9,195 Coronavirus Cases Reported

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 781, Fresh 9,195 Coronavirus Cases Reported

Covid-19: Corbevax, Covovax Approval Brings Spotlight On India-US Collaboration

Covid-19: Corbevax, Covovax Approval Brings Spotlight On India-US Collaboration

Maharashtra: Imposter Detained For Entering Army Camp In Nashik

Maharashtra: Imposter Detained For Entering Army Camp In Nashik

Delhi: Meeting Between Doctors, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Fails; Strike To Continue

Delhi: Meeting Between Doctors, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Fails; Strike To Continue

Read More from Outlook

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Outlook Web Desk / SII's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax and an 'anti-viral' drug Molnupiravir has also been added to the arsenal of drugs against Covid-19 including six vaccines.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Head For Damp New Year Amid Covid-19 Fears: All The New Rules

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Head For Damp New Year Amid Covid-19 Fears: All The New Rules

Outlook Web Desk / Covid-19 restrictions have been put in place in several parts of Delhi NCR as cases surge.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India In Pole Position

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India In Pole Position

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement