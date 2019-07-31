﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Day After Quitting Congress, Sanjay Sinh Joins BJP

Day After Quitting Congress, Sanjay Sinh Joins BJP

He asserted that the entire country has reposed its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and he too has decided to support Modi.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Day After Quitting Congress, Sanjay Sinh Joins BJP
A day after quitting Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Amethi royalty Sanjay Sinh joins BJP
Twitter
Day After Quitting Congress, Sanjay Sinh Joins BJP
outlookindia.com
2019-07-31T18:39:05+0530

A day after quitting the Congress and his Rajya Sabha membership, Sanjay Sinh joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders, including its working president J P Nadda.

Sanjay Sinh joined the saffron party along with his wife Amita Sinh.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Four Congress-NCP MLAs Join BJP Day After Resigning

He asserted that the entire country has reposed its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and he too has decided to support Modi.

Nadda said their induction in the BJP will strengthen the party.

Also Read: Karnataka Crisis Live | Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig Says 'He Will Join BJP'

A member of erstwhile Amethi royalty, Sanjay Sinh wields considerable influence in Amethi and the neighbouring region, which includes Raibareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

He had been in the BJP earlier as well.

Also Read: Three Ex-Congress MLAs, One From BJP Likely To Join Goa Cabinet: Report

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amethi Uttar Pradesh Lucknow BJP BJP. Congress National
Next Story : AugustaWestland Case | Ratul Puri, Nephew Of MP CM Kamal Nath, Threatening Witnesses: ED To Delhi Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters