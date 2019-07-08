Karnataka Crisis Live | 21 Congress Ministers Have Resigned Voluntarily, Says Siddaramaiah

The Congress-JD(S) government has plunged into a crisis, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignations to the Speaker so far, 12 of them on Saturday.

Nine Congress MLAs and three of JD(S) went to the Speaker's office on July 6 to put in their papers and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, submitted his resignation on July 1.

On Monday, Karnataka minister and Independent MLA H Nagesh also resigned and withdrew support to the government.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength after Nagesh withdrawing his support, is 117 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-1), besides the Speaker.

The BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 104. The Speaker also has a vote.

Here are the Live updates:

1:16PM: “Today, we met with the ministers. In the prevailing situation, the ministers themselves voluntarily resigned from their ministerships and they entrusted the Congress party to take a decision for reshuffling (the ministry),” K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka told reporters.

“We are ready to discuss. Those (rebel MLAs) who resigned should come back to strengthen their own party. We are very confident this government will continue,” he added.

1:10PM: Speaking to reporters after a meeting at Deputy CM G Parameshwara’s residence, Siddaramaiah said all 21 Congress ministers have resigned voluntraily and have asked the party to take a decision on cabinet reshuffle.

12:38 PM: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said, "By today evening, at least 6-7 MLAs of the 10 MLAs who are in the BJP camp are going to come back."

12:08PM: Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje says CM Kumaraswamy should resign immediately and should make way for another govt.

"We welcome Independent MLA Nagesh. We will accept anybody into our party who is from non-political dispensation. We're not in touch with any rebels of the Congress and JD(S), as long as they are with their parties," says Karandlaje.

11:29 AM: Karnataka Independent MLA Nagesh resigns as a minister; submits his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala. Nagesh mentions in the letter, "I've already withdrawn my support to govt headed by HD Kumaraswamy. I would extend my support to the Govt of BJP if called for by your good self"

Karnataka Independent MLA Nagesh in his letter to Governor resigning as Minister:

I've already withdrawn my support to govt headed by HD Kumaraswamy. I would further by this letter unequivocally state I would extend my support to the Govt of BJP if called for by your good self pic.twitter.com/8qikTP4ttd — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

11:10 AM: Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Karnataka political situation.

11:03 AM: Another Minister--Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan-- said he has informed senior Congress functionaries about his resignation and will take a decision after meeting them at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence.

10:55 AM: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We'll try to raise the Karnataka issue in Parliament but we won't reveal our weapons. But it is clear that BJP is a 'poacher' party."

10:24 AM: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara during the breakfast meeting with Congress leaders said if needed, all Congress MLAs will resign in order to accommodate the needs of the rebel lawmakers.