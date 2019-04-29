Cyclone 'Fani' To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, PM Modi Asks Officials To Take Preventive Measures

Expressing concern over the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to officials to take preventive measure and provide assistance.

Cyclone 'Fani' that has been gaining strength in the south-east Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 24 hours, the weather department said on Sunday.

It is likely to bring light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.

"Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing," Modi tweeted.

The conditions of the sea are likely to be very rough along and off Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till May 3, said Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph is prevailing over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, the OSDMA said.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas in these coastal areas.

While speaking to ANI, Hyma Rao from Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre, said: "In all major ports distant warning signal number two has been made, that means ports at Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, Nizampatnam, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram and Kakinada."

"As far as the forecast is concerned, Fani will recurve, it will not affect south coastal Andhra during next 4-5 days. It is actually going in the northwest direction, afterwards it will recurve in the sea itself in the north-northeast direction," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)