Cyclone Burevi: Amit Shah Speaks To Kerala, Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers; Assures Help

December 03, 2020
The cyclone is likely to make landfall on the southern coast on Friday.

PTI 03 December 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Modi government is committed to providing all possible help to the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the wake of Cyclone Burevi's impending landfall along the southern coast.

This was conveyed by the Home Minister to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Edappadi Palaniswami and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively, during telephonic talks.

"Have spoken to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states" Shah tweeted.

The cyclone is likely to hit southern coast on Friday. The IMD has issued a red alert for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala.

