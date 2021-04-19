Covid-19 Surge: Night Curfew Imposed In Manipur

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Manipur became the latest state to impose a night curfew to contain the spread of the virus. The curfew will be effective from 7 pm to 5 am, officials said.

The development comes on a day when India logged 2,73,810 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the country’s case tally to 1,50,61,919. India’s Covid-19 death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 new fatalities reported on Monday.

Manipur government’s decision follows a review meeting held by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday.

On Monday, chief secretary Rajesh Kumar issued an order announcing the imposition of night curfew. However, the order did not specify for how many days the night curfew will be in force.

It said media persons and those engaged in telecom services and essential services will be exempted from the curfew.

The government has also banned all gatherings with immediate effect except unavoidable ones such as like funerals and marriages. Such gatherings will be strictly limited to 20 persons, with COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing of face mask to be ensured by the host.

The order also said deputy commissioners and state police should enforce COVID appropriate behaviour and impose penalty on violators.

(With PTI inputs)

