Covid: India Reports 43,733 New Cases; Active Cases Down To 4.5 Lakh

India reported 43,733 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Active cases have come down to 4,59,920. With over 10 per cent positivity rate in as many as 45 districts, the pandemic has become a cause of concern in the Northeast states.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.18 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 19,07,216 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,33,32,097.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.29 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 16 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.39 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 55th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,97,99,534, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakhs on August 23, 40 lakhs on September 5 and 50 lakh in September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,

90 lakhs on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Kerala reported 14,373 new cases, the highest in nearly a month. Maharashtra reported 8,418 cases and 400 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry Tuesday said 73 districts in India reported a positivity rate of over 10 per cent for the June 29-July 5 week. Sixty-one per cent of these high-positivity districts are from the Northeast states of Arunachal (Pradesh (18), Manipur (9), Meghalaya (6), Tripura (4), Sikkim (4), Nagaland (3), and Mizoram (1). In the region, Manipur (5,974) has the highest active cases followed by Meghalaya (4,354), Tripura (3,962), Mizoram (3,730), Sikkim (1,869) and Nagaland (1192).

