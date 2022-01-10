Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Home Isolation: What Are The Guidelines For Patients And Caregivers?

Health Secretary Luv Agarwal cautioned against unnecessary testing and said that people should only get tested after self-monitoring their symptoms.

Covid-19 Home Isolation: What Are The Guidelines For Patients And Caregivers?
Home isolation | PTI

Trending

Covid-19 Home Isolation: What Are The Guidelines For Patients And Caregivers?
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T15:25:20+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 3:25 pm

With cases of Covid-19 surging across the nation amid what is being deemed the third wave driven by the Omicron variant, the government has issued a fresh bunch of rules and guidelines to help Indians fare safely through the wave. 

When to test for Covid-19?

Health Secretary Luv Agarwal cautioned against unnecessary testing.  In a Twitter QnA session held on Monday, Agarwal said that a person need not get tested for Covid-19 in case they feel mild symptoms. He said that the incubation period of the virus is 14 days. In case a person notes that they have symptoms and that they are a high-risk contact, they have been based to self-isolate and self monitor themselves. In case they show symptoms, they should then get tested. 

Related Stories

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Why the seven-day rule?

According to the discharge guidelines, post seven days, a person who tested positive with Covid-19 may still be shedding the virus. But after seven days when a person has no fever for three consecutive days, are not at an infective stage anymore. Meaning they are not at the stage to spread the infection further. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19?

In a case a person tests positive for the covid report comes positive, thwy should quarantine at home for the next seven days. If the fever does not come for three consecutive days after seven days, they can go out of home. If symptoms are exacerbated, seek medical help immediately. Telemedicine tools like e-Sanjeevani are also available for guidance on the disease and medication needs of home isolation patients and caregivers.

Guidelines for home isolating Covid-19 patients

Patients need to keep their rooms clean and disinfected, ensure they eat clean and healthy meals and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Self-monitoring of blood oxygen levels is adviced.

What are the rules for caregivers?

Caregivers or people who are taking care of a Covid-19 patient including family members must also follow certain precautions for their own and others' safety.

All caregivers must be fully vaccinated and maintain the required precautions. These include wearing mask at all times when inside the house with a Covid-19 patient. But the health secretary recommended the use of only triple-layer or N-95 masks when handling Covid-19 patients.

If their symptoms are mild or asymptomatic case, caregivers should remain in separate rooms, isolate themselves, and wear a triple layer mask. They have also been recommended to avoid any direct contact with the patient's body fluids like respiratory fluids. Wearing disposable gloves, avoiding direct contact with personal items of the patient such as towels, utensils etc can go a long way in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

How to properly dispose of used masks

Masks must be discarded after being worn for eight hours or if they are wet. Properly discarding the masks is also important. The right way to dispose of a mask that might have come in contact with the virus is to cut up the used mask into pieces, put them in a paper bag for over 72 hours and then dispose of them after that. This allows time for the virus to die off from the surface of the mask, ensuring it will not spread further.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk COVID-19 Caregivers Home Isolation Omicron In India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

UP Polls: 55 Companies Of Paramilitary Personnel To Be Deployed In Muzaffarnagar

UP Polls: 55 Companies Of Paramilitary Personnel To Be Deployed In Muzaffarnagar

No Lockdown In Delhi, DDMA Discussing Further Restrictions In Restaurants, Metro, Buses: Officials

PM Modi Sends 100 Pairs Of Jute Footwear For Those Working At Kashi Vishwanath Dham

SC Agrees To Hear PIL On Alleged Hate Speeches Made At ‘Dharam Sansad’ At Haridwar

Delhi Starts Administering Booster Doses, Over 3 Lakh Eligible

Mizoram Logs 518 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Fresh Fatalities

'What Kind Of Petition Is This?' Court Junks Plea Accusing China Of Using Covid-19 As Bio-Weapon

PM Modi Security Lapse: SC Proposes Panel Led By Ex-Judge To Probe Matter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from India

Odisha Registers 4,829 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Odisha Registers 4,829 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Jharkhand: Prime Accused In Stoning, Burning Of BJP Worker Arrested

Jharkhand: Prime Accused In Stoning, Burning Of BJP Worker Arrested

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 1.79 Lakh Cases In Single Day, Highest Surge Since May

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 1.79 Lakh Cases In Single Day, Highest Surge Since May

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC Agrees To Hear Plea Against Hate Speech

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC Agrees To Hear Plea Against Hate Speech

Read More from Outlook

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Nishant / From the increased cost of compliance to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about the policy around data localisation in the country

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement