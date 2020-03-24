Coronavirus: Rs 15,000 Crore Allocated To Strengthen Country's Healthcare, Declares PM Modi

March 24, 2020
Poshan
In his address to the nation, Modi informed that the availability of testing facilities related to COVID-19, personal protective equipment, isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other necessary tools are being increased rapidly.

PTI 24 March 2020
PM Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Coronavirus.
Underlining that health services should be the only priority of state governments at this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Centre has made a provision of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the country's health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus.

In his second address to the nation in less than a week on the pandemic raging across much of the world, Modi informed that the availability of testing facilities related to COVID-19, personal protective equipment, isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other necessary tools are being increased rapidly.

The Centre has made a provision of Rs 15,000 crore for strengthening country's health infrastructure for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients, the prime minister said.

Modi said he has requested the state governments that their only priority at this time should be health services.

He also suggested people to stay away from superstitions, rumours and everyone must follow only credible medical advice. 

