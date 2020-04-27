India has seen over 872 deaths and close to 28,000 infections due to Coronavirus so far, according to the Health Ministry.

Globally, the number of COVID-19-related deaths has crossed 200,000. The total cases stand at over 2.8 million. Of these, 200,698 patients have died and more than 810,000 have recovered.

The Indian government imposed the second phase of lockdown on April 15 that will remain in place till May 3 to ensure the social distancing and prevention of the spread of the virus.

9:26PM: Bhandara became the latest district in Maharashtra to get on the COVID-19 map after a 47-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said.

8:20PM: Kerala today reported 13 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, 5 have come back to the state from Tamil Nadu, one from abroad and the rest have got infected through primary contact. This includes one healthcare worker in Kottayam district: Information Public Relations Department, Kerala

7:52PM: Thirteen new coronavirus cases found in Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi, taking tally to 288: BMC official.

7:46PM: Fourteen people, including eight healthcare workers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the district's tally to 129, officials said.

6:07PM: Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 886; cases climb to 28,380 in India: Union health ministry.

5:46PM: Jharkhand will not implement central guidelines on reopening shops during lockdown due to sudden spurt in coronavirus cases: CM Hemant Soren.

5:01PM: ICMR advisory to states: Stop using rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies, return them to be sent back to suppliers. Read the full story here.

4:55PM: With one more COVID-19 death reported on Monday, the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 31 in Uttar Pradesh, a senior state government official said.

A total of 82 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of such cases in the state to 1,955, he added.

4:31PM: We should avoid spreading misinformation and panic. No community or area should be labelled for COVID-19 spread. In particular, healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are there to help you: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health

4:29PM: Railways has done a tremendous job also. If you look at the movement of rakes, you will see it has gone up from 67% on 30th March to 76% as on 25th April: Parameswaran Iyer, Convener of Empowered group 5.

4:25PM: 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases have not reported any fresh cases since last 28 days. The three new districts which got added to this list are — Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka & Lakhi Sarai in Bihar, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

4:24PM: 1396 new positive cases reported in last 24 hrs, takes our total confirmed cases to 27,892. 20,835 people are under active medical supervision. 381 patients are found cured in past 1 day. Total no. of cured people becomes 6184. Recovery rate 22.17%: Joint Secy, Health Ministry.

3:51PM: A 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus here, the first case of the virus in the district, officials said.

3:42PM: Not possible to bring back students from Kota till Centre revises lockdown guidelines: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells PM Modi.

3:20PM: Spain is recording 331 new deaths with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, up from Sunday's 288, while the political and social debate focuses on the way out of one of Europe's strictest lockdowns.

The total death toll stands over 23,500, while the number of infections is over 200,000 according to the latest count of the Health Ministry, which records only cases confirmed through lab tests.

3:09PM: Faridabad administration has confirmed a total of 46 COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

At present, there are 11 coronavirus active cases in the district and 35 have been cured and discharged. No COVID-19 death has been reported in the district so far as of April 27 till 11 am.

2:13PM: Impact of COVID-19 will remain visible in coming months; masks and face covers will be part of life: PM to CMs.

2:12PM: COVID-19: Lockdown has yielded positive results, country has managed to save thousands of lives in past 1.5 months, PM tells CMs.

2:02PM: Singapore's coronavirus tally reached 14,423 on Monday after 799 new cases were reported with majority of them being foreign workers, including Indians, residing in dormitories, which have emerged as the hotspots for the transmission of the disease in the country.

1:43PM: Govt should make public all purchases pertaining to COVID-19 made in last one month, says Congress.

1:42PM: There seems to be absolute anarchy in procurements made for fighting COVID-19: Cong leader Manish Tewari.

12:22 PM: Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan reports four coronavirus cases while a parliamentarian's family in Kurnool district is said to have at least six patients, as 80 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,177.

12:09 PM: Pakistan’s coronavirus cases have climbed to 13,328 while the death toll from the pandemic has reached 281 with 12 more fatalities.

11:50 AM: The plasma of four people who recovered from COVID-19 have tested positive for antibodies and will be used to treat other patients in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

11:06 AM: A 50-year old coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building in Bengaluru on Monday, PTI quoted police as saying.

10:32 AM: Six persons among those whose samples were collected here on Sunday have tested positive for COVID-19, said King George's Medical University, Lucknow on Monday.

10:23 AM: India reported 1,396 new cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

10:20 AM: Rajasthan has reported 36 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2221, says Rajasthan Health Department.

10:15 AM: 13 new cases reported in Bihar on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 290 in the state, Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Secretary, Health.