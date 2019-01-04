Converting Anti-Corruption Movement Into Political Party In 2012 Was Wrong: H S Phoolka

Senior advocate H S Phoolka who resigned from the party on Friday, targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, said that converting an anti-corruption movement into a political party in 2012 was "wrong" while ruling out contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

There is a need to form a movement like the one started by activist Anna Hazare in 2012 and that many who have left the AAP and others, including lawyers and doctors, need to unite to form an organisation parallel to political parties, Phoolka told reporters.

"Converting anti-corruption movement into a political party in 2012 was wrong," he said, adding, "I will not contest Lok Sabha election although, after the conviction of Sajjan Kumar, people in Punjab said I could easily win from any seat."

Phoolka has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. Congress leader Jindal was last month convicted in a riot case.

Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tytler are yet to be brought to book and this battle will be fought through a common platform, the former AAP leader said.

He said his resignation as MLA has not been accepted by the Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

"We should raise a movement like Anna Hazare. Many who have left AAP and others including lawyers, doctors need to unite to form an organisation parallel to political parties," he said, adding, "We will form a big organisation within six months."

The AAP was formed by Arvind Kejriwal and others following the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare.

Phoolka's resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party had come amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Congress and the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

