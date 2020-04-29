Considerable Relaxation In Lockdown In Many Districts From May 4: Centre

As the second phase of nationwide lockdown nears an end, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the new guidelines to fight the Coronavirus will come into effect from May 4 and "shall give considerable relaxation to many districts".
"New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come," the MHA said in a tweet.
The Home Ministry held a review meeting on the lockdown situation on Wednesday. "There've been tremendous gains and improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now. To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May," it said added.
Earlier today, the home ministry allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions, giving a big relief to the distressed people.
The government has already allowed industrial activities in rural areas with conditions. Similarly, apart from the shops for the essential commodities, standalone business establishments of non-essential goods were also allowed to open during the lockdown.
However, markets, malls, restaurants, parlour, liquor shops continue to remain shut.
The lockdown was first announced by the prime minister on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till May 3.
