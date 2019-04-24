Congress Using <em>'Tantra Mantra'</em> To Stop PM Narendra Modi: BJP

﻿
'Having failed to corner Modi in every other way, the Congress is now resorting to tantra-mantra (superstition),' Uttarakhand BJP media chief Devendra Bhasin said Wednesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 April 2019
BJP has alleged that Congress is using 'tantra mantra' to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections
File Photo/PTI
2019-04-24T16:54:03+0530

The Congress is resorting to "tantra-mantra" as the party has failed to "corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every other way," the Uttarakhand unit of BJP said on Wednesday.

The remark came a day after former chief minister Harish Rawat reportedly claimed in Haldwani that Modi would lose if Priyanka Gandhi contested against him as his horoscope had "kalsarpa yog", which meant he would ultimately face defeat at the hands of a woman.

"Having failed to corner Modi in every other way, the Congress is now resorting to tantra-mantra (superstition)," Uttarakhand BJP media chief Devendra Bhasin said Wednesday.

Bhasin said Rawat's statements reflect the Congress' deep-seated fear of Modi and the party's desperation to grab power.

"It only shows Congress' desperation in the face of certain defeat," he added.

Bhasin claimed that people were with Modi and he is all set to helm the country's affairs for the next five years.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
