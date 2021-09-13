Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Monday, Sep 13, 2021
National

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | PTI Photo

The former Union minister also said the Congress would not form alliance with any party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 12:19 pm

Former union minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday said the Congress would fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi but the face for the CM candidate was not clear as of now.

The senior leader also said the party would not form alliance with any party in the upcoming UP polls.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday left for Delhi after wrapping up her five-day tour of Uttar Pradesh during which she exhorted party workers to work round the clock for the 2022 UP Assembly polls.

 "The party will not form alliance with any party. We will contest the elections with firm belief. Party workers will go to each constituency to know the problems being faced by the local people..." Salman Khurshid said, adding the Congress would field candidates for all 403 assembly seats in UP.

 Khurshid stressed that the manifesto would include voices of the common people.

 "The party members have been visiting assemblies and trying to contact people and know problems being faced by the locals," he said.

 Khurshid was in Agra to meet people to be able to prepare the manifesto.

 He was accompanied by Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinet and others. During his visit, the senior Congress leader also went to Tora village and interacted with the locals.

Ending her five-day tour, Priyanka Gandhi told party workers in Rae Bareli that the Congress was planning to declare candidates well in time for the upcoming elections.


Faced with a stiff challenge to halt Congress's slide in the state, she had begun her tour on Thursday, starting with state capital Lucknow.


On Friday, the Congress had announced a 12,000 km-long yatra through villages and towns of the state ahead of the assembly polls.


The decision to take out the yatra was taken at a meeting presided over by Priyanka Gandhi and attended by members of the party's advisory and strategy committee.


The Congress general secretary the next day held marathon meetings with party office-bearers here and said their views would be crucial in the distribution of tickets for the upcoming polls.


Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday toured Rae Bareli constituency, the bastion of the Gandhi family since the days of Indira Gandhi.

(PTI inputs)

