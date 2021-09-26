Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Congress Extends Support To ‘Bharat Bandh’ Called By Farmers Against Centre's Farm Laws

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an amalgam of over 40 farm unions and earlier appealed people to join the bandh.

Congress Extends Support To ‘Bharat Bandh’ Called By Farmers Against Centre's Farm Laws
Congress supports 'Bharat bandh' called by farmers. (File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

Congress Extends Support To ‘Bharat Bandh’ Called By Farmers Against Centre's Farm Laws
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T17:06:32+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 5:06 pm

Congress on Sunday extended its support to the “Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer unions on September 27 to protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.

Congress general secretary (organization), K C Venugopal, said the Congress and its workers will extend our full support to the peaceful 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on Monday.

"We believe in the right of our farmers and we will stand by them in their fight against the black farm laws," he said.

"All PCC Presidents, Chiefs of Frontal Organizations are requested to go out in front with our Annadatas in their peaceful Bharat Bandh across the country," Venugopal said.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest.

Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.

The three laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- were passed by the Parliament in September last year.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the 'mandi' and the MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced and asserted that these steps will help increase farmers' income. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk K. C. Venugopal New Delhi Congress Centre Agriculture Farm Laws National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Strongly Recommend 50% Reservation In Judiciary For Women Lawyers: CJI

Strongly Recommend 50% Reservation In Judiciary For Women Lawyers: CJI

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

IAF Air Show After 14 years In Kashmir Leaves Audiences Spellbound

Police Arrest Ex-JeM Militant In J&K's Kishtwar After Chasing For 20 Years

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

7.9% Cancer Cases In India Were Recorded In Children: ICMR

At UN, Turmoil In Haiti, Ethiopia Draws Global Concern

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Lauds Diplomat Sneha Dubey For Her Pakistan Fury At UNGA

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

More from India

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Likely Today: Here's What We Know

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Likely Today: Here's What We Know

India’s Mars Probe Designed For 6 Months Only, Completes 7 Years In Orbit

India’s Mars Probe Designed For 6 Months Only, Completes 7 Years In Orbit

On PM Modi's Advice, Himachal Gears Up To Find Scientific Solutions To Combat Landslides

On PM Modi's Advice, Himachal Gears Up To Find Scientific Solutions To Combat Landslides

Jharkhand Man Sets Wife On Fire For Dowry, Arrested

Jharkhand Man Sets Wife On Fire For Dowry, Arrested

Read More from Outlook

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Channi Cabinet: 15 Cabinet Ministers Took Oath, 7 New Faces Inducted

Harish Manav / Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Rana Gurjit Singh sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

UP Cabinet Expansion: Half A Dozen MLAs Likely To Take Oath, Backward And SC Fraternity May Get Preference

Bharat Singh / The number of votes of backward and SC/ST fraternities in the state is very high and that is the primary reason why BJP is giving preference to them anddesignating them on ministerial posts.

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

PTI / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Advertisement