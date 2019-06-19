Congress Dissolves Karnataka State Committee Amid Rumblings

The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday dissolved its state unit and retained only its president and the working president.

"The AICC has decided to dissolve the present committee of (the) Karnataka Pradesh Congress. The president and working president remain unchanged," a statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

The move comes a day after the party suspended senior legislator from Bengaluru Roshan Baig for "anti-party activities".

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) approved Baig's suspension on the recommendation of the Karnataka unit following an investigation into his activities.

Baig has been in the news of late for wrong reasons, including his alleged involvement in a multi-crore Ponzi scheme operated by jewellery trader Mohammed Mansoor Khan who fled India on June 8.

Rumblings within the Karnataka Congress have grown ever since the Lok Sabha poll debacle in the state. There have also been problems of coordination in the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the southern state.

Voices of dissent have been growing in the Karnataka Congress for some time now due to differences over the functioning of the coalition government in the state.

Two members of the Congress were recently inducted in the Karnataka cabinet.

