College Sealed In Karnataka After 49 Students Test Positive For Coronavirus

As a precautionary measure, the Aaliyah Institute of Nursing at Ullal in coastal Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka was sealed on Wednesday after 49 nursing students from neighbouring Kerala tested positive for Covid-19.

Out of the 104 samples of staff and students tested, 49 BSc nursing students, including 11 boys, who had come for examinations after a months-long break, tested positive, Dr H Ashok, nodal officer of Dakshina Kannada district, said.

He said four test reports are pending.

The students had stayed there for two hours before they were tested after six male students were found infected on January 29.

A delegation of municipal council officials visited the college Wednesday and city municipal commissioner Rayappa declared the college premises a containment zone and directed that no one should enter or leave the place till February 19.

The area has been sealed and other students have been isolated from the infected, he said.

The step has been taken as a precautionary measure and people need not panic, Rayyappa added.

He said all students coming from outside the state have been directed to take mandatory Covid-19 tests.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine