January 05, 2021
Corona
Class 12 Student Ends Life After Not Being Allowed To Appear In Exam Over Non-Payment Of Fees

The student was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her house in Neta Nagar locality of Baberu town in UP’s Banda

PTI 05 January 2021
Representational Image
2021-01-05T08:02:37+05:30

A Class 12 student allegedly ended her life by hanging herself on Monday after she was not allowed to appear in the examination by the school over non-payment of fees, police said.

The student was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her house in Neta Nagar locality of Baberu town in UP’s Banda, Station House Officer, Baberu Kotwali, Bhaskar Misra said.

 The father of the girl has given a complaint that she was not allowed to appear in the ongoing bi-annual examination by the school management and sent back home on Saturday because of non-payment of fees, following which she ended her life, Misra said.

 Investigation into the case is on, he said.

