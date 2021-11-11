Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Charanjit Singh Channi Says SAD Undermined Federal Structure Of Country In League With BJP

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he always implored Union Government to roll back 'black' agri farm laws.

Charanjit Singh Channi Says SAD Undermined Federal Structure Of Country In League With BJP
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.(File photo)

Trending

Charanjit Singh Channi Says SAD Undermined Federal Structure Of Country In League With BJP
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T16:47:30+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 4:47 pm

During his speech on the occasion of the 16th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi went all guns blazing at the Aakalis, saying  that the Akalis had become the gateway through which the RSS, whom he called inimical to the interests of Punjab, managed to make inroads in the state.

"When the RSS and its political wing, the BJP, undermined the federal structure of the country by revoking the Article 370 not only did the Akalis take sides with the BJP but the SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal spoke in favour of the move and even went to the extent of not voting against the undemocratic move", Channi said.

Effectively silencing the criticism hurled at him for meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Channi divulged that his meetings with both the dignitaries were courtesy calls.

“Perhaps the Akalis have chosen to forget very conveniently that I wrote letters to the Union Government emphasizing the reopening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor besides pleading with the government repeatedly to roll back the three draconian agricultural farm laws which are striking at the very roots of the farming sector which forms the backbone of our agrarian economy," Channi further added.

The Chief Minister further apprised the house that in his meetings with the union government on security issues, he always took the consistent stand that international borders should be sealed so that drugs could not enter Punjab. “I never ever asked them to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF in the state, of which I am being falsely accused. I am vehemently in opposition to this move by the government of India,” Channi said.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Terming the Akalis as “power hungry people who cry hoarse in the name of people's issues but always turn a blind eye when in power,” the Chief Minister said that the Akalis joined hands with BSP just to come into power.

Tags

Harish Manav Charanjit Singh Channi Sukhbir Singh Badal Amit Shah Narendra Modi Chandigarh Punjab Punjab Congress Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) BJP Agri Laws Federal BSF BSF Jurisdiction National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh Supports Extension Of BSF Jurisdiction, Asks State Not To Politicise National Security

Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh Supports Extension Of BSF Jurisdiction, Asks State Not To Politicise National Security

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Starts In Kulgam’s Chawalgam

Chennai Rains: Airport Suspends Flight Arrivals As Heavy Downpour Continues

Punjab Assembly Refuses To Comply With Centre's Decision On Extending BSF Jurisdiction

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Sonia Gandhi In Delhi, Cabinet Reshuffle Talks Expected

It's Children's Day On Sunday And We Want To Celebrate With You

Covid-19 Lucky Draw: Maharashtra's Chandrapur Is Giving Away LED TVs, Refrigerators For Getting Vaccinated

Education In India During Covid-19: Challenges Faced And Solutions For A Post-Pandemic Era

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Covid-19 Active Cases Lowest In 266 Days; 13,091 New Infections Recorded In 24 Hours

Covid-19 Active Cases Lowest In 266 Days; 13,091 New Infections Recorded In 24 Hours

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad And Acharya Kriplani On Their Birth Anniversaries

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad And Acharya Kriplani On Their Birth Anniversaries

Punjab Additional Advocate General Mukesh Berry Resigns Two Days After His Appointment

Punjab Additional Advocate General Mukesh Berry Resigns Two Days After His Appointment

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

T20 WC, Live: Pakistan Face Bogey Team Australia In Semis

T20 WC, Live: Pakistan Face Bogey Team Australia In Semis

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement