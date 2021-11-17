Channi Govt Announces Cancellation Of FIRs Against Protesting Farmres

After passing a resolution against the central farm laws in the Punjab Assembly, the congress government led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced the cancellation of FIRs registered during the tenure of former CM Capt. Amarinder Singh against protesting farmers of the state.

Acceding to major demand of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha(SKM), Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced to cancel all the FIRs registered by the Punjab Police against the farmers who had been protesting against the farm laws within the state, after following the prescribed procedure with due diligence.

With this announcement, about 500 FIRs across the state registered against farmers will be cancelled, a relief to farmers which the Congress expects to be translated in votes in the favour of the party in the assembly election due in early 2022.

The CM also assured the representatives of SKM that he would personally take up the matter with Punjab Governor, who is also the Administrator of UT Chandigarh to withdraw the cases against the farmers who participated in the protest march towards Punjab Raj Bhawan against farm laws.

Conceding their demand, CM Channi announced to call on Punjab Governor soon accompanied by a delegation of various farm representatives urging him to withdraw these cases forthwith.

On the demand of farm unions, CM Channi said that all the cases of stubble burning registered against the farmers would be sympathetically considered from the legal aspects to safeguard the interest of the farming community. However, he also appealed to farmers to refrain from stubble burning in future as it was hazardous both for environment as well as human health besides hampering the fertility of land to an enormous degree.

In a major reprieve to the cotton growers and farm labourers who suffered huge loss due to pink bollworm pest attack on cotton crops, Channi on Wednesday announced to enhance the compensation amount from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 17,000 per acre besides 10% relief to the farm labourers involved in picking of cotton.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the representatives of 32 farm unions of SKM led by President BKU Balbir Singh Rajewal at Punjab Bhawan, CM Channi said that the enhanced compensation amount would involve nearly Rs. 200 crore in addition to the already approved Rs. 416.18 crore on account of compensation of Rs. 12,000 per acre.