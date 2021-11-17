Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Channi Govt Announces Cancellation Of FIRs Against Protesting Farmres

The Punjab police had registered about 500 FIRs across the state against protesting farmers during the tenure of former CM Capt. Amarinder Singh.

Channi Govt Announces Cancellation Of FIRs Against Protesting Farmres
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi | File Photo

Trending

Channi Govt Announces Cancellation Of FIRs Against Protesting Farmres
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T20:43:36+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 8:43 pm

After passing a resolution against the central farm laws in the Punjab Assembly, the congress government led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced the cancellation of FIRs registered during the tenure of former CM Capt. Amarinder Singh against protesting farmers of the state.

Acceding to major demand of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha(SKM), Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced to cancel all the FIRs registered by the Punjab Police against the farmers who had been protesting against the farm laws within the state, after following the prescribed procedure with due diligence.

With this announcement, about 500 FIRs across the state registered against farmers will be cancelled, a relief to farmers which the Congress expects to be translated in votes in the favour of the party in the assembly election due in early 2022.

The CM also assured the representatives of SKM that he would personally take up the matter with Punjab Governor, who is also the Administrator of UT Chandigarh to withdraw the cases against the farmers who participated in the protest march towards Punjab Raj Bhawan against farm laws.

Conceding their demand, CM Channi announced to call on Punjab Governor soon accompanied by a delegation of various farm representatives urging him to withdraw these cases forthwith.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

On the demand of farm unions, CM Channi said that all the cases of stubble burning registered against the farmers would be sympathetically considered from the legal aspects to safeguard the interest of the farming community. However, he also appealed to farmers to refrain from stubble burning in future as it was hazardous both for environment as well as human health besides hampering the fertility of land to an enormous degree.

In a major reprieve to the cotton growers and farm labourers who suffered huge loss due to pink bollworm pest attack on cotton crops, Channi on Wednesday announced to enhance the compensation amount from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 17,000 per acre besides 10% relief to the farm labourers involved in picking of cotton.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the representatives of 32 farm unions of SKM led by President BKU Balbir Singh Rajewal at Punjab Bhawan, CM Channi said that the enhanced compensation amount would involve nearly Rs. 200 crore in addition to the already approved Rs. 416.18 crore on account of compensation of Rs. 12,000 per acre.

Tags

Harish Manav Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Farmers National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Can't Let City Go To Dogs: Delhi HC On 'Illegal' Encroachment By Street Vendors

Can't Let City Go To Dogs: Delhi HC On 'Illegal' Encroachment By Street Vendors

China Asks Pakistan To Create Enabling Conditions For Chinese Nationals Working For CPEC

West Bengal Assembly Moves Privilege Motion Against CBI and ED For Allegedly Lowering Dignity Of Chair

The Business Of Politics: Five Politicians Who Have MBA Degrees

Covid-19: Number Of Fully Vaccinated Indians Crosses Partially Inoculated Population For First Time

Hyderabad Man Faked Being CID Officer, Sent Obscene Messages To Woman, Arrested

Delhi Pollution Crisis: TV Debates Cause More Pollution Than Any Other Source, Says SC

Kerala Temple Lifts Centuries-Old Ban On Dalits From Entering Premises

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Aces High

Aces High

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Advertisement

More from India

BJP Leader Accuses Comedian Vir Das For 'Maligning' India's Image, Lodges Complaint

BJP Leader Accuses Comedian Vir Das For 'Maligning' India's Image, Lodges Complaint

Delhi Air Pollution Measures: Schools Shut, Ban On Industrial Activities, Work From Home For 50% Staff

Delhi Air Pollution Measures: Schools Shut, Ban On Industrial Activities, Work From Home For 50% Staff

SC Directs Tripura Police To Not Take Coercive Actions Against Journalist Shyam Meera Singh And 2 Others

SC Directs Tripura Police To Not Take Coercive Actions Against Journalist Shyam Meera Singh And 2 Others

Conduct Of Lawmakers Should Be In Line With Indian Values: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Conduct Of Lawmakers Should Be In Line With Indian Values: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Read More from Outlook

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Ashwani Sharma / For the grandchildren of foreigners interred in Shimla, reaching the town to visit the graves of their loved ones is often a frustrating and painful journey that ends in disappointment.

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Amid calls for vaccinating children, a section of noted epidemiologists and medical experts have expressed serious reservations against the use of Covid-19 vaccines among minors.

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: Guptill, Chapman Take Kiwis To 164/6

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: Guptill, Chapman Take Kiwis To 164/6

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 in Jaipur. This is a three-match series followed by two Tests.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

Advertisement