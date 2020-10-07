'Centre Knows Nothing': Shiv Sena Lashes Out At BJP On Handling Of Vijay Mallya Case

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the centre for its handling of Vijay Mallya’s extradition case. The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that Mallya cannot be extradited till a separate, “confidential” legal process is resolved in the UK. The centre also said that it was not aware of the ongoing legal proceedings against Mallya in the UK, as the Indian government is not party to the process.

Liquor baron and promoter of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs. 9,000 Crore. Mallya is presently in the UK.

Attacking the BJP government, the Shiv Sena said that the central government was not aware of anything. "The government says no data is available when the opposition demands any kind of information. Government lawyers say they are unaware of issues when the court demands details. How many times and in how many cases is the government going to feign ignorance,” an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, read.

In an apparent reference to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the editorial also said that the government claims to know “each and every detail” of an actor’s suicide but it isn’t aware of Mallya’s legal proceedings in the UK. "The government machinery claims to know each and every detail of an actor's suicide, Bollywood's drugs connection and the alleged conspiracy behind the Hathras case, but claims it is not aware of legal proceedings in Vijay Mallya’s case, even though he has swindled India of thousands of crores of rupees," the editorial said.

