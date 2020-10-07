October 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Centre Knows Nothing': Shiv Sena Lashes Out At BJP On Handling Of Vijay Mallya Case

'Centre Knows Nothing': Shiv Sena Lashes Out At BJP On Handling Of Vijay Mallya Case

The centre had informed the Supreme Court that it was unaware of the ongoing legal proceedings taking place against Mallya in the UK as the Indian government is not party to the process.

PTI 07 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Centre Knows Nothing': Shiv Sena Lashes Out At BJP On Handling Of Vijay Mallya Case
Vijay Mallya
AP Photo
'Centre Knows Nothing': Shiv Sena Lashes Out At BJP On Handling Of Vijay Mallya Case
outlookindia.com
2020-10-07T12:52:39+05:30

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the centre for its handling of Vijay Mallya’s extradition case. The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that Mallya cannot be extradited till a separate, “confidential” legal process is resolved in the UK. The centre also said that it was not aware of the ongoing legal proceedings against Mallya in the UK, as the Indian government is not party to the process.

Liquor baron and promoter of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs. 9,000 Crore. Mallya is presently in the UK.

Attacking the BJP government, the Shiv Sena said that the central government was not aware of anything. "The government says no data is available when the opposition demands any kind of information. Government lawyers say they are unaware of issues when the court demands details. How many times and in how many cases is the government going to feign ignorance,” an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, read.

In an apparent reference to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the editorial also said that the government claims to know “each and every detail” of an actor’s suicide but it isn’t aware of Mallya’s legal proceedings in the UK. "The government machinery claims to know each and every detail of an actor's suicide, Bollywood's drugs connection and the alleged conspiracy behind the Hathras case, but claims it is not aware of legal proceedings in Vijay Mallya’s case, even though he has swindled India of thousands of crores of rupees," the editorial said.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Public Places Cannot Be Occupied 'Indefinitely': SC On Shaheen Bagh Protests

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Vijay Mallya Shiv Sena BJP Sushant Singh Rajput case National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos