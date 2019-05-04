Centre Files Affidavit, Opposes Reopening Of Rafale Matter In SC

﻿
The affidavit filed by the Centre said the application filed by petitioners, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and others, for reopening the case is 'misconceived and not maintainable'.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 May 2019
The government on Saturday filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court in the Rafale case, opposing the reopening of the whole matter by contending that the petitioners were attempting to get "a fishing and roving inquiry ordered".

The government said the top court has "specifically declined" to have a "fishing and roving inquiry" into the matter "based on perceptions of individuals".

The affidavit, filed by Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager in the Defence Ministry on behalf of the government said the application filed by petitioners, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and others, for reopening the case is "misconceived and not maintainable".

"..The applicants are not entitled to any relief" and their application is "liable to be dismissed," the affidavit said.

"It is submitted that in the garb of seeking review of the judgement (of last December), and placing reliance on some media reports and some incomplete internal file notings procured unauthorisedly and illegally, the petitioners cannot seek to reopen the whole matter by asking for production of documents in review petition since the scope of review petition itself is extremely limited," the affidavit said.

(IANS)

