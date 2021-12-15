Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Group Captain Varun Singh, Lone Survivor In CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Dies In Hospital

CDS (Chief of Defence Staff) General Bipin Rawat was killed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on December 9.

Wreckage of crashed IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter in Tamil Nadu Coonoor. | PTI

2021-12-15T13:25:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 1:25 pm

Group Captain Varun Singh who was injured in a helicopter crash last week in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor succumbed to his injuries, Indian Air Force(IAF) announced on Wednesday.
IAF said Singh succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

“IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family”.

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others was killed, when the MI-17V5 combat helicopter they were flying in crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on December 9.

Singh was the last survivor in the incident, who succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

All the 14 people, who were on board on MI-17V5 helicopter are dead now. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the slain Group Captain Singh. 

 "Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"His (Singh's) rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Bipin Rawat Narendra Modi Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) CDC General Bipin Rawat Madhulika Rawat Tamil Nadu Helicopter Crash
