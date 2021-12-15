Group Captain Varun Singh, Lone Survivor In CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Dies In Hospital

Group Captain Varun Singh who was injured in a helicopter crash last week in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor succumbed to his injuries, Indian Air Force(IAF) announced on Wednesday.

IAF said Singh succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

“IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family”.

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others was killed, when the MI-17V5 combat helicopter they were flying in crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on December 9.

Singh was the last survivor in the incident, who succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

All the 14 people, who were on board on MI-17V5 helicopter are dead now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the slain Group Captain Singh.

"Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"His (Singh's) rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.