CBSE Class 12 Exam Results To Be Declared At 2 pm Today, Check Online Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 12 results at 2 pm Friday.

"The result will be announced at 2 PM today," a senior board official said.

Students can check their results online here : cbseresults.nic.in

The students’ roll numbers will be required to check the results on the website. The CBSE on Thursday had released the roll numbers of all students who had registered for the exam this year.

The students can check their roll numbers after logging in at the CBSE website: cbse.gov.in



The students can also check their results on the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in

The results will also be available on digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in and also via SMS, IVRS and the UMANG app.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

(PTI inputs)

