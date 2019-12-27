'NRC or NPR, It's Tax On The Poor': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP

December 27, 2019
Poshan
'...without taking people from every religion, every caste, tribals, Dalits and backward classes together, the economy of the country cannot be run.' Gandhi said.

PTI 27 December 2019
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI Photo
2019-12-27T18:10:03+0530

Hitting out at the Centre over "sagging" economy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said
the country cannot be run without involving every section of society.

"Whether NRC or NPR, it is a tax on the poor, demonetisation was a tax on the poor. It is an attack on poor people, now the poor are asking how we will get jobs?" Gandhi said.

"You know the condition of the country. What is happening in other states," he said, apparently referring to protests over the new citizenship law and NRC.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of National Tribal Dance Festival, 2019 at the Science College ground in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

"You all know the problem of farmers' suicides, deteriorating condition of the economy and unemployment," he said.

"I would like to say that without taking people from every religion, every caste, tribals, dalits and backward (classes) together, the economy of the country cannot be run," he said.

