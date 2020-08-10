Breakthrough In Rajasthan Crisis? Rahul, Priyanka Meet Sachin Pilot, To Hold Discussion With Sonia Now

If reports are to be believed, Rajasthan Congress crisis might be heading towards a breakthrough. Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is disgruntled with the party, met Rahul Gandhi at his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence in New Delhi, sorces told Outlook. Priyanka Gandhi was also present during the meeting with Pilot.

Although there is no confirmation regarding what was discussed in the meeting between the three leaders, Rahul and Priyanka are now going to meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss talks held with Pilot.

While this might hint at the possibility of reconciliation between the sacked Deputy CM and Ashok Gehlot, sources told Outlook that Gehlot loyalists have told party observers that stern action needs to be taken against rebel MLAs. If no action is taken against Pilot and his loyalists, the Gehlot camp MLAs fear, Congress risks sending a message of being easily arm-twisted and tolerating indiscipline.

Congress MLAs are currently holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel as the party has accused the BJP of horse-trading following the revolt by Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him.

Sources also said that Gehlot told his MLAs before leaving for Jaipur that he will abide by whatever decision the high command takes and that sometimes “difficult decisions have to be accepted in the interest of the party.”

Rajasthan assembly will convene on August 14. Chief Minister Gehlot is likely to go for a floor test irrespective of outcome of probable meeting between Rahul and Pilot.

The Congress had sacked Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and the Rajasthan Congress President.