Blast In Lucknow Court Premises, Three Injured

Sanjeev Lodhi, joint secretary of the Lucknow bar association, claimed he was the target.

PTI 13 February 2020
2020-02-13T13:18:36+0530

Three people were injured in a blast in a Lucknow court compound on Thursday afternoon, a lawyer present at the spot said.

The explosion took place in the Lucknow collectorate in Hazratganj, near the district magistrate's office and barely a kilometre from the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Scores of angry lawyers crowded the area following the incident.

