Twitter War, Black Flag Demo Against PM Modi Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Tamil Nadu scheduled for today, MDMK chief Vaiko Saturday said his party would stage a black flag demonstration him.

In the meanwhile, Twitter echoed with #ModiGoBack against Prime Minister's visit to Madurai to lay the foundation of the AIIMS hospital.

Go back !!#GobackModi pic.twitter.com/XG60GdM46w — Malaravan (@arthurkumar) January 27, 2019

Do You think We tamilians Are fool??Mr.Modi I think now only u got Eyes to see Tamilnadu..where were u During Horrible Ghaja Cyclone Hit parts Of TN???#GoBackModi — Dr.Abrar Vet (@VetAbrar) January 27, 2019

#GoBackSadistModi #GoBackModi never cared to visit during gaja cyclone ,never cared about TN farmers when they are protesting in Dehli,accepting Virat Kohli's fitness challenge when there was open air shootout in Thoothukudi and now for what f-ing you come here — IamAjay24 (@amazinglyAjay) January 27, 2019

Most of the tweets with hashtag 'Go Back Modi' demonstrated people's anger over gaja cyclone and government's passive actions to compensate for the losses. Moreover, people tweeted with Modi cartoons to show their dissatisfaction with BJP government.

However, there were a series of tweets welcoming Modi to Madurai as well.

As PM @narendramodi Lays foundation of #AIIMSMadurai, take a look at the Aerial view of spectacular Marthandam Bridge about to completed in Tamilnadu.

This is the BJP's sheer dedication and commitment to Vikas!#SundayMotivation #MaduraiThanksModi pic.twitter.com/68WcKQTpXo — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) January 27, 2019



The demonstration was not against the AIIMS, but Modi and his government, which was neglecting and functioning against the interests of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from PTI)