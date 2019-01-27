Twitter War, Black Flag Demo Against PM Modi Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Visit

﻿
Twitter echoed with #ModiGoBack against Prime Minister's visit to Madurai

Outlook Web Bureau 27 January 2019
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-01-27T09:02:22+0530

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Tamil Nadu scheduled for today, MDMK chief Vaiko Saturday said his party would stage a black flag demonstration him.

In the meanwhile, Twitter echoed with #ModiGoBack against Prime Minister's visit to Madurai to lay the foundation of the AIIMS hospital.

Most of the tweets with hashtag 'Go Back Modi' demonstrated people's anger over gaja cyclone and government's passive actions to compensate for the losses. Moreover, people tweeted with Modi cartoons to show their dissatisfaction with BJP government.

However, there were a series of tweets welcoming Modi to Madurai as well.


The demonstration was not against the AIIMS, but Modi and his government, which was neglecting and functioning against the interests of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from PTI)

