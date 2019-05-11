BJP Writes 'Thank You' After Party Crosses 11 Million Followers On Twitter

﻿
The party's Twitter handle and IT cell Amit Malviya shared the news on the social media platform with a note saying, 'Thank You'.

11 May 2019
2019-05-11T12:54:35+0530

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday crossed 11 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The party's Twitter handle and IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared the news on the social media platform with a note saying, "Thank You".

Congress, on the other hand, has 5.14 million followers on Twitter, which stands way behind its rival party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a strong presence on social media platforms, especially on Twitter, with over 47 million followers. This makes him the third most followed leader on the micro-blogging site after former US President Barack Obama and current President Donald Trump.

