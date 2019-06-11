BJP MP Virendra Kumar To Be Pro-tem Speaker Of Lok Sabha

﻿
As pro-tem speaker, he will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath of office to the newly elected MPs.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 June 2019
BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar will be the pro-tem speaker of the Lok Sabha, official sources said Tuesday.

Kumar, 65, is a seven-term member of Parliament and won the Lok Sabha polls from Tikamgarh.

As pro-tem speaker, he will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath of office to the newly elected MPs.

The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

As pro-tem speaker, Kumar will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha speaker.

Kumar was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.

(PTI)

