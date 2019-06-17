﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur Creates Controversy Over Her Name During Oath Taking In Lok Sabha

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur Creates Controversy Over Her Name During Oath Taking In Lok Sabha

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the Malegaon blast accused, took oath in Sanskrit and ended it with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 June 2019
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur Creates Controversy Over Her Name During Oath Taking In Lok Sabha
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha on Monday
PTI Photo
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur Creates Controversy Over Her Name During Oath Taking In Lok Sabha
outlookindia.com
2019-06-17T20:00:56+0530

BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur created a controversy on the first day of 17th Lok Sabha Monday when she suffixed the name of her spiritual guru with hers while taking oath, drawing objections from the Opposition.

Amid protests and shoutings, Thakur said that it was her full name and she had mentioned that she had already mentioned her full name in the form she had filled for oath taking.

The mention of Swami Purna Chetnanand Avdheshanand Giri as suffix to her name Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur evoked sharp reaction from the Opposition members who said that such a thing was not permitted.

She insisted that the suffix was part of her full name, resulting in an uproar from opposition and slogan shouting in her favour from the ruling benches.

The Pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar sought to know from the Lok Sabha Secretary General, the full name.

Amid noise and objections, Kumar ruled that only the name written in her election certificate issued by the returning officer would go on record.

Thakur, the Malegaon blast accused, took oath in Sanskrit and ended it with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan.

Thakur routed Congress stalwart Digvijay Singh to enter the Lok Sabha for the first time.

ater, BJP members continued to raise 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans, teasing the Opposition.

They started raising slogan after oath taking by every BJP member.

After Ganjendra Umarao Singh Patel (BJP) completed his oath with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', N K Premchandran (RSP) urged the Pro tem Speaker to maintain the prescribed format of the oath.

The Pro tem speaker ruled that the members stick to the format provided.

After this, the members of BJP started adding 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after end of every oath.

Some of the prominent names who took oath from Madhya Pradesh included K P Yadav who defeated Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rakesh Singh, Ramakant Bhargava and Nakul Nath.

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani took oath in Sindhi.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sadhvi Pragya Delhi Lok Sabha Politics Hindutva BJP MPs - Members of Parliament National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: In Cryptic Post, Virat Kohli Claims He's Been 'Doing It Since The Early 90s'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters