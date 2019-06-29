BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, Arrested For Assaulting Municipal Official With Cricket Bat, Gets Bail

﻿
Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted municipal official Dhirendra Singh Bais (46) with a cricket bat on Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house in Indore.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 June 2019
BJP MLA and Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash was granted bail on Saturday
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was arrested for attacking a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat in was granted bail on Saturday by a special court in Bhopal.

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted municipal official Dhirendra Singh Bais (46) with a cricket bat on Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house in Indore.

A few bystanders also held the officer by his collar and slapped him repeatedly while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer's shirt apart.

Speaking to media after the incident, Akash while narrating the sequence of events that unfolded, claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation, without consulting him.

He was arrested on Wednesday and the judicial magistrate's court turned down his bail plea and sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.

(With inputs from Agencies)

