BJP Distributes Domicile Certificates In Jammu, Move Raises Questions

In a surprise move, the BJP has claimed that its members distributed door to door domicile certificates in Jammu today. “Senior BJP leaders Munish Sharma, Rinku Chauhan and Gopal Thakur today distributed 130 domicile certificates in a door-to-door distribution drive in Muthi and Janipur area of Jammu West,” a statement issued by the party said.

“We are voluntarily serving the local residents here. We helped them in the form-filling process as well. The certificates distributed today, were for the people belonging to the downtrodden sections of society,” Munish Sharma said in a statement. Sharma also praised the local administration for simplifying and fast-tracking the domicile registration process.

However, many have argued that the BJP has no right to distribute domicile certificates. “To provide domicile certificate is the administration’s job and not that of any political party,” senior Jammu based advocate Sheikh Shakeel said.

The Jammu Deputy Commissioner was not available for comment.

This year on March 31, the centre brought in a new domicile law in the region. Under the law, the domiciles have been defined as those who have resided in Jammu and Kashmir for a minimum period of 15 years or have studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10th, 12th examination in any educational institution located within the UT.

The government has also made it mandatory for every citizen of J&K to secure a domicile certificate even if they possess a state subject certificate, thus equating locals with new domiciles. The government has also declared that it has issued over 18.52 lakh domicile certificates until September 21. A total of 21.99 lakh applications were reportedly received.

The process of issuing domicile certificates in the region began in the last week of June. Applications for domicile certificates can be submitted in tehsildar offices or one can also choose to apply online.

