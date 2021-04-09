Bihar: 19-Year-Old Girl Beheaded Over Groom’s Love Affair With Another Woman

In a horrific incident from Bihar, a 19-year-old girl who was about to get married was beheaded and her dead body was found in Bihar's Dwarka Bigha village.

As reported by Times Now News, the victim was set to marry Azad Kumar of Neerpur Village. Her family had even given marriage gifts worth Rs. 4 lakh to the groom's family during a Saraswati Puja organized before the marriage.

The girl is believed to be killed over her fiance's love affair with another woman. Her decapitated body with hands and legs tied was found by the police.

The village comes within the Tharthari police station in the district.

