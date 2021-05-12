May 12, 2021
Poshan
Bharat Biotech Says Can’t Give Additional Covaxin Doses to Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said, the stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished and as a result around 100 vaccination centres set up in 17 schools have been closed.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 May 2021, Last Updated at 1:24 pm
The deputy chief minister said Centre should stop export of vaccines
Bharat Biotech has informed the Delhi government that it cannot provide "additional" Covaxin doses to the national capital, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday.

He said, the stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished and as a result around 100 vaccination centres set up in 17 schools have been closed.

"The Covaxin manufacturer has in a letter said that it cannot provide Delhi government vaccines due to unavailability, under instruction of concerned government official. It means that the central government is controlling supply of the vaccine," Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister said Centre should stop export of vaccines and share the vaccine formulae of the two manufacturers in the country with other companies for mass scale production.

He also requested the Union government to approve vaccines available in international market for use in India, and direct states to vaccinate everyone within three months.

(With PTI inputs.)

