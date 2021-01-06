Mamata Pays 'Courtesy Visit' To Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar At Raj Bhavan

January 06, 2021
Corona
Mamata Banerjee wanted to exchange New Year greetings with the governor, say sources

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
PTI photo
"Courtesy visit", is what sources described a meeting between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan Wednesday evening.

Mamata went to the Raj Bhavan straightaway from the state secretariat Nabanna.

"It's only a courtesy visit. There is nothing official in it. The honourable CM wanted to exchange New Year greetings with the Governor," a highly-placed official at the state secretariat told PTI.

She was with the Governor for around one hour.

Banerjee's visit assumes significance in the backdrop of soured relations between the Governor and the ruling Trinamool Congress following Dhankhar's frequent tweets on law and order situation, issues of governance, possibility of free and fair polls and other issues.

