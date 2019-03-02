﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Back From Pakistan, Wing Commander Abhinandan Undergoes 'Cooling Down' Process In Delhi

Back From Pakistan, Wing Commander Abhinandan Undergoes 'Cooling Down' Process In Delhi

Varthaman arrived in the national capital around 11:45 PM Friday and soon after he was taken to the Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME)

Outlook Web Bureau 02 March 2019
Back From Pakistan, Wing Commander Abhinandan Undergoes 'Cooling Down' Process In Delhi
Wing Commander Abhinandan met with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam and family in Delhi
PTI Photo
Back From Pakistan, Wing Commander Abhinandan Undergoes 'Cooling Down' Process In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2019-03-02T19:43:27+0530

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was brought to Delhi after Pakistan released him through the Attari-Wagah border late Friday night, underwent a series of medical tests as part of a "cooling down" process, officials said.

Early Saturday morning, Varthaman met his immediate family members as well as several top officials of the Indian Air Force, they said.

Varthaman arrived in the national capital around 11:45 PM Friday and soon after he was taken to the Air Force Central Medical Establishment (AFCME), a compact and specialised medical evaluation centre for aircrew of all the three services.

He was captured by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after his MiG 21 Bison went down during a dogfight with Pakistani jets. But before his plane was hit, Varthaman shot down an F-16 of Pakistan air force.

Wing Commander Varthaman is undergoing a series of medical tests as part of the "cooling down" process and it is expected to continue till Sunday. Once, the health check up phase is over, debriefing sessions will be arranged for him, the officials said.

When he crossed over to India Friday night, his right eye above his handlebar moustache appeared swollen.

After he was captured, Varthaman showed courage and grace in the most difficult circumstances for which he was praised by politicians, strategic affairs experts, ex-servicemen, celebrities and others.

A video circulated on social media that he was badly beaten up by a group of people after being rescued by Pakistani security personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the return of Varthaman, saying the nation is proud of his exemplary courage.

"Welcome Home Wing Commander Abhinandan! The nation is proud of your exemplary courage. Our armed forces are an inspiration for 130 crore Indians," tweeted Modi Friday night.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday.

Pakistan retaliated the strike by carrying attempting to target Indian military installations on Wednesday. However, the IAF thwarted their plans.

The Indian strike on the JeM camp 12 days after the terror group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Abhinandan Varthaman Delhi Indian Air Force Pilots Indo-Pak National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Masood Azhar Undergoing Treatment For Suspected Kidney Failure At Pak Army Hospital: Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters