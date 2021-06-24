Declare Class 12 Results By July 31, Supreme Court Tells States

The Supreme Court on Thursday passed an order asking the States to set up an internal assessment scheme to evaluate the Class 12 students and to declare the results by July 31.

The court has issued a mandate of 10 days for implementation of the internal assessment scheme.

Previously, the CBSE and CISCE boards were granted with a time stipulation of two weeks for the same. The Supreme Court concluded their evaluation criteria to be ‘fair and reasonable ’.

Till date, 21 states have cancelled Class 12 board examinations and six states have conducted the examinations.

The apex court has directed Andhra Pradesh to submit their final logistics of conducting the exam by Friday, June 25. The state has received the health experts’ concurrence as the Covid cases are declining in Andhra Pradesh.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine